PESS claims huge vote bank in MB Din

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin: President Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) Islamabad Chapter Major Tariq Rahmani visited Mandi Bahauddin and held corner meetings with ex-servicemen at several villages across the district. He said ‘unity, faith and discipline’ is golden principle to make any organization strong and urged veterans to follow this principle to make the PESS more active and effective at village and union council level to resolve social and welfare problems of veterans.

Later, in a meeting held at PESS office with Maj Rahmani as chief guest, district appointment holders Capt Maqsud Rana, SM Bashir, CPO M Aslam and CWO Abdul Ghani briefed the guest on PESS district organization and its welfare activities.