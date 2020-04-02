PeshawarZalmi chiefpresents Rs10mcheque toPM

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Chief Executive Office of Haier Pakistan and Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi cricket team Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque of Rs10 million for PM’s CoronaRelief Fund on behalf of Zalmi Foundation. He also presented 200,000 masks to the prime minister to help meet the needs of the medical practitioners during their efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, a PM Office press release said. Afridi told the prime minister that a chartered plane carrying medical equipment related to the treatment of coronavirus patients would reach Pakistan by next week. The prime minister appreciated the charity services by Haier Pakistan and Zalmi Foundation.