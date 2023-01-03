Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi have unveiled its playing and training kits ahead of the eighth edition of PSL.

Zalmi gave the fans a view of the “Zalmi Deluxe” on their social media platforms.

The promotional video also features Zalmi’s news captain Babar Azam who will don the new colours for the first time after being traded to the franchise from Karachi Kings.

All three kits for the upcoming PSL edition are available for purchase at the official store of Peshawar Zalmi.

Babar Azam and the picturesque playing gear is not the only thing different about Zalmi this year. Daren Sammy has returned as their coach as Zalmi look to add a second title to their name this season.

Things did not get off to a great start for the team during the draft but they managed to secure some premier T20 talent including Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Mujeeb ur Rehman. Their selections likely point to Zalmi playing full-throttle cricket during the competition.

PSL 8 will take place from February 13th to March 19th across five venues in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Quetta. It is likely that Peshawar will be added to the list as well.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 8:

Babar Azam (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham