Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi has launched a talent hunt programme at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium to unearth newer faces for the franchise.

Zalmi’s director of cricket Mohammad Akram finalised the four-team squads after conducting two-day trials with his staff.

Reportedly, over a thousand enthusiastic cricketers took part in the trials.

The players shortlisted have been named to teams namely Babar XI, Inzamam XI, Sammy XI and Kamran XI. Babar Azam is Zalmi’s captain, Daren Sammy is their head coach while Kamran Akmal has scored the most runs for the franchise.

Only 20 players will be selected after the tournament concludes with the chosen players set to receive proper training at National Cricket Academy (NCA), Lahore.

I am surprised to see such a massive response during the trials. It was amazing to watch talented cricketers, Akram said during the event.

These cricketers are the future of Pakistan. It is a great step by Peshawar Zalmi to provide opportunities to the youngsters, he added.

Peshawar Zalmi will be hoping their talent hunt can bear the same fruit that has fueled the success of Lahore Qalandars. Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and even Fakhar Zaman burnished their skills under Qalandars’ banner.

Javed Afridi will be hoping his latest endeavour can yield similar results.