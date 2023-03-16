Peshawar Zalmi knock out Islamabad United, advance to second PSL8 eliminator

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 12 runs in a thrilling first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8, here at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing 184 runs, United were restricted to 171-6 in limited overs. Peshawar Zalmi will now lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2 tomorrow.

Azmatullah Omarzai struck early as opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed on 10 runs. Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqsood gained momentum and registered 115 runs for the second wicket partnership, giving their side a much-needed foundation.

Aamer Jamal then clean-bowled Sohaib and Yellow Storm remained in command. Power blaster Azam Khan returned to the pavilion on 2, courtesy of Salman Irshad.

Hales played a knock of 57 runs in 37 balls with several boundaries. Faheem Ashraf was next to return to the hut from Jamal. Skipper Shadab Khan also failed to score big, he scored an unbeaten 26 off 12 balls.

Earlier in the first half, Zalmi managed to score 183 runs after being asked to bat first. Yellow Storm started with full pace as skipper Babar Azam and Saim Ayub stitched 60 runs in the first five overs. Saim however could not advance as he was dismissed by Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Captain and flamboyant hitter etched his name in history books by completing 9000 runs in the shortest format as he scored 64 runs in 39 balls, courtesy of 10 boundaries.

Haseebullah Khan scored a mere 15 off 11 while Mohammad Haris provided gained momentum, slamming 34 with three boundaries and two sixers. Cadmore then joined the batting lineout but failed to create any impressive show; the English hitter scored a mere 16 and was outfoxed by Mohammad Wasim.

United bowling line displayed an A-game in death overs to restrict Zalmi below 200. Babar-led side could only score 35 runs, while losing four wickets, in the last five overs.

For Team United, Shadab Khan got two scalps including a big wicket of Babar Azam but conceded 40 runs in his four overs.