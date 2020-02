Staff reporter

Rawalpindi

The Peshawar Zalmi on Friday defeated the Lahore Qalandars by 16 runs in a 12-overs-a-side match after rain delayed the start of the match.

Zalmi’s young talent Haider Ali stood out with his 34-run innings from 12 balls. He smashed four sixes during his innings.

Banton gave a good start to the Zalmi innings, smashing 34 runs from 15 balls.