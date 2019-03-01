Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United in last-ball thriller

Dubai

In match 21 of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fourth edition Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and chose to bowl first against Islamabad United at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

After winning toss Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy said ‘We have a good bowling unit to restrict united to a small total and, as we have been doing in the last few games. Both teams bowling line-ups have some good fast bowlers.’

Both teams had earlier faced each other on February 22 at Sharjah where Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 12 runs but now their second match may produce different result as the Zalmi went on top of the Points Table after their Thursday match against Multan Sultans.

They have obtained eight points with a net run rate (NRR) of 0.973 to lead the table but Islamabad United are just behind them with eight points and an NRR of 0.145, followed by Quetta Gladiators with eight points and an NRR of 0.021.

Islamabad United have so far played seven matches, winning four and losing three whereas Peshawar Zalmi played six matches, winning four and losing two. The highest total from Islamabad United is 177/5 (vs Lahore Qalandars at Dubai on February 14) and from Peshawar Zalmi is 155/4 (vs Quetta Gladiators at Dubai on February 15). Luke Ronchi scored the most runs for Islamabad United – 224 in seven matches at an average of 37.33 with two fifties. He is also leading the list of highest run-getters in the PSL4.—Agencies

