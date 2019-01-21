Peshawar Youth, Shams United advance in 2nd Tabdeele Football Cup

Peshawar

Peshawar Youth and Shams United advanced to next round after securing victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing 2nd Tabdeele Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday.

In the first match Peshawar Youth, a team of the Directorate of Sports KP, recorded victory against Deputy Commissioner Khyber Green by 2-1 in a thrilling match witnessed by wherein large number of spectators.

The two teams played well and made some good rallies of attacks against each other. It was in the 8th minute when right winger Afaq Khan scored a beautiful goal on the field attempt. Mid-fielder Imran got the ball from the center line and zoomed quickly toward the rival goal-post where Imran gave a free ball to Afaq Khan who did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net.

After taking lead, DC Khyber Green kept up pressure to double the lead but was failed. On the other hands Peshawar Youth managed their position after conceding a goal and made some good rallies of attacks. It was in the 18th minute when center striker Tariq netted a fine goal on the pass of right winger Junaid Khan, who is also skipper of the team. The two teams were locked 1-1 at the end of the first session and it was the second session in which Peshawar Youth got control over the position of ball and made incisive rallies of attacks.—APP

