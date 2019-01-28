Peshawar Youth enter into Tabdeele FC semis

Peshawar

One goal each by right winger Sadam and center striker Tariq guided Peshawar Youth a thumping 2-1 victory against strong Shams United in the last quarter-final of the ongoing of the 2nd Tabdeele Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

Minister for Forest and Environment and Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match the players of both Peshawar Youth and Shams United were introduced to him.

Surprisingly Shams United was most of the time dominated the proceedings and even took the lead in the 6th minute when center striker Farhan netted a fine through field attempt.—APP

