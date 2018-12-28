Peshawar wins Osama Memorial TT Women title

Peshawar

Peshawar clinched the title of Osama Tahir Shaheed Memorial Table Tennis (TT) Women Championship after defeating Swabi in the final played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Peshawar team comprising Iqra Rehman and Nimra Rehman recorded victory against Saira and Haleema in straight sets. In the male event, Peshawar beat Karak by 3-0. Ummam Khawjah beat Abdullah of Karak by 3-0, Shayan beat Iltaf by 3-0, Haseeb beat Sharjeel by 3-0 and moved to the final.

In the semi-final, Peshawar-B team beat Swat by 3-0, Arbaz beat Mashal by 3-0, Absar beat Umar by 3-0, and Owais beat Shah Khan by 3-0. Now, Peshawar-A will face Peshawar-B in the final.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp