Peshawar proves base camp for PTI

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Peshawar has proved an election base camp for Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) from where its MNAs elect secured 357,010 votes in all five national assembly seats in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. PTI has outclassed all political parties including MMA, ANP, PPPP and ANP during 2018 general election in Peshawar and clinched all five national assembly seats from here after obtaining maximum 357010 votes followed by MMA with 170727 votes, ANP with 103093 votes, PMLN with 32496 votes and PPPP with 46094 votes respectively, according to ECP.

On NA-27 Peshawar-I, PTI’s MNA elect Noor Alam Khan has secured 71,158 votes followed by 39,310 votes obtained by runner up Ghulam Ali of MMA, 24,002 votes by PPPP Asma Alamgir and 6,615 votes bagged by Tahir Nadeem of ANP. Similarly, on NA-28 Peshawar-II, PTI MNA elect Arbab Amir Ayub Khan clinched victory after obtaining 74,414 votes followed by runner up Sabir Hussain Awan of MMA with 27,292 votes, Safi Akbar of ANP with 22096 votes and Muhammad Intikhab Chamkani of PMLN with 7,010 votes respectively.

On NA-29 Peshawar-III, PTI MNA elect Nasir Khan Musazai has secured 49,762 votes followed by MMA Muhammad Naeem 29,357 votes, Arbab Kamal of ANP with 20,392 votes and PMLN Amir Muqam 15,458 votes respectively.

