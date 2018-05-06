Peshawar ‘metro’ project faces severe setback

CEO, Chairman of Board of Directors forced to resign

Tariq Saeed

The controversy over the much orchestrated mega project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf led KP government, the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit commonly known as BRT further deepened with both the Chairman of the Board of Directors of BRT and the Chief Executive Officer of The Trans Peshawar, a company executing the project, have been forced to resign from their positions at a very crucial juncture.

The Mega Project initiated with the hefty amount of some 50 billion rupees and that swelled to Rs. 72 billion, has also been confronting major issues including timely completion and the designing. Though well-intended the project is but ill-timed and ill-planed.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Protesting against the layoff, Chairman Board of Directors Javed Iqbal, Chief Finance Officer Safdar Awan and General Manager Operations and Market Development Mohammad Imran Khan has also tendered their resignations to the government, leaving the company without its top management.

While the KP government officials and spokesperson claimed both the key officials were removed for creating hurdles in timely completion of the transit bus project in Peshawar including purchases of busses for the project, the officials, it was learnt were already adamant to continue with the mega project sighting undue interference of the government in the technical and operational matters of the project and hasty decisions and offered to tender their resignations to high ups many times.

The spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Shaukat Yousafzai, claimed that the chairman BRT board of directors Javed Iqbal was forced to resign from his post as per the cabinet decision since he was creating hurdles in timely completion of the transit bus projects.

Shaukat said that Javed Iqbal had promised to complete the project by April 15, but later on changed it to April 20. However, later on he promised to complete the project by May 20, the spokesman said. He said that chairman did not have good coordination with Asian Development Bank, which caused delay in completion of the project adding Javed Iqbal was delaying the project on the behest of someone else.

However, sources confided to Pakistan Observer that Javed Iqbal had already sent his resignation to the chief minister Pervez Khattak after developing differences over deadline for completion of the project. The resignation of the board of director’s chairman would affect the project.

Likewise, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also dismissed the chief executive officer of TransPeshawar over charges of poor performance that allegedly led to the delay in the inauguration of Bus Rapid Transit system in the city.

TransPeshawar is a company that is responsible for the BRT project design, procurement, implementation, on-going BRT operations and service contract management.

The official source say the KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had decided to remove TransPeshawar CEO Altaf Akbar Durrani from duty after the latter refused to procure bus fleet worth Rs5.5 billion at a time when the BRT infrastructure and corridor were incomplete.

The sources said CEO Durrani was asked to transport the buses by road from China. However, Durrani refused to comply, saying that it would increase the cost of each bus by at least $30,000, besides affecting the warranty of the vehicles.

The CEO Durrani who was reportedly called from Canada to Peshawar for BRT project since he had the experience of managing a similar schemes abroad, has also been reported to have informed the government that there was no depot for the hundreds of buses and the infrastructure was also not yet ready for the operation of the vehicles.

Shaukat Yousafzai said Durrani was removed since he did not perform up to the mark and kept changing dates for completion of BRT project adding Durrani kept on lying and eventually did not manage to inaugurate the project on May 1, 2018.

On the other hand well-placed sources told Pakistan Observer that the undue interference of some non-technical people in the technical and operational matters as well as several major changes made in the design of the Bus Rapid Transit are the root causes for the delay. Insiders told this scribe that changes made in the design of the project on the behest of non-technical people more than half a dozen occasions and their insistence to complete the BRT as early as possible that has badly affected the project. “Such mega projects are not executed in haste as the haste is destined to make waste”. A senior engineer at the sight of BRT remarked adding the project by no mean can been completed by May 20 as desired by the government.

Thus it is apprehended that BRT might not be able to meet the completion deadline and the international standards. More over another alarming aspect of the episode that came to fore is that the government sensing delay in the completion of project has decided to run the busses meant for the BRT in the mixed traffic from May 20 thus causing further mess on the already overburdened roads.

This state of affairs is bound to provide an opportunity to the opponents of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf of exploiting the situation especially when the general elections are on the card.

In light of the Cabinet’s decision, KP Transport Secretary Kamran Rehman has directed the secretary of TransPeshawar’s board of directors to temporarily appoint a member of the board on the position.