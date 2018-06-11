Peshawar Lines, Green to clash in final

Ramzan Challenge Hockey Cup

Peshawar

The two super-fit teams – Peshawar Lines and Peshawar Greens will clash in the final after taking most points in the double league event of the Floodlight Ramzan Challenge Hockey Cup being played under the aegis of Directorate of Sports and KP Hockey Association at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium here.

There were two thrilling semi-finals out of which both Peshawar Lines and Peshawar Greens moved to the final with more points on the table.

Peshawar Lines in the first semi-final on the double league defeated Peshawar Blues by 3-1. It was an unexpected semi-final as Blues had claimed to be in the final but all such expectations proved otherwise when Peshawar Lines registered 3-1 victory.

The match started on slow note and till the end of the first two quarters none of the team could get any lead due to man to man marking game but not giving a single room to strike and get a lead. It was thrilling match witnessed by capacity crowd like every night. As was expected Peshawar Blues took the lead in the third quarters but the lead but soon tied by Peshawar Line forwards.

The Peshawar Blues took the lead through Zir Ur Rehman, the skipper of the team on a penalty corner rebound. Peshawar Blues also wasted three earlier penalty corners due to poor handling and it was the fourth penalty corner through which they produced a goal.

It was a matter of great concerned for Peshawar Lines to concede a goal, but they played with determination, putting the ball position in hands and made some good rallies of attack as a result it was the third quarter when they tied the tally 1-1 when center striker Haroon dispatched a forceful hit from the D area.—APP