Peshawar Lines, Blues enter into semi-final

Ramzan Hockey Challenge Cup

Peshawar

Peshawar Lines and Peshawar Blues entered into the semi-finals of the going floodlight Ramzan Challenge Hockey Cup being played under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Friday.

XEN PESCO Shahid Afridi was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match the players of the quarter-finals teams were introduced to him. President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan and large number of spectators were also present with their vociferous crowd.

In the first quarter-final match Peshawar Lines edged past Peshawar Green by 3-2 in a thrilling encounter witnessed by capacity crowd present on this occasion. The match started on slow note and soon it took momentum when Peshawar Lines got the lead through left winger Nouman on the field attempt and after 10-minute later he doubled the lead when scoring another goal in similar fashion.

Leading 2-0 in the first quarters, Peshawar Line scored another goal through right winger Zeeshan on the field attempt. When Peshawar Line got 3-0 lead, it lost an edge over the match and on the other hands Peshawar Green took the charge by reducing two goals through Pakistan’s full-back Zahid Ullah. Zahid scored both the goals on penalty corner conversion. Zahid dragged the ball into the net with his forceful push and made the tally 3-2.

It was the last quarters when both Peshawar Lines and Peshawar Greens raided on each other territories but they were failed due to tight marking and thus Peshawar Lines won the match by 3-0. In the first match Peshawar White defeated Peshawar Red by4-2 in a one sided affair. Yasir Islam scored two goals on the field attempt while Zia and Irfan scored one goal each in the fourth and last quarter. For Peshawar Red Junaid and Khalid reduced the margin through field attempts. In the other matches Peshawar Blues also move to the semi-final after defeating Peshawar Red by 4-2.—APP