Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad win matches

Islamabad

Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad won the matches of the 6th National Disabled Twenty-20 Cricket Championship 2018 on Wednesday.

Peshawar Disabled Team beat host Rawalpindi Disabled Cricket Team by 7 wickets and got the second consecutive victory in the championship at Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi.

At Diamond Cricket Ground Islamabad, Lahore defeated Azad Kashmir by a big margin of 160 runs and Islamabad beat FATA by 10 wickets while the match between Abbotabad and Sialkot was tie and both the teams were awarded 1 point each according to tournament rules. Summarized Score: 1st Match at Pindi Stadium Group “C” Abbotabad Won the Toss: Sialkot Disabled 138-8 in 15 Overs. Ali Raza 53 in 14 balls (4×7, 6×4), Najam-ul-Hassan 27 in 10 balls (4×4). Faisal Hayat (SLA) 3-13, Raaj Wali (OB) 3-22. Abbotabad Disabled 138-7 in 20 Overs. Muhammad Hussain 52 in 30 (4×6), Latif Ullah 22 in 15 balls (4×4). Rana Naveed (OB) 1-17, Muhammad Abid (RMF) 1-22. Man of the Match Ali Raza (Sialkot). 2nd MATCH at Diamond Cricket Ground Group “C” Lahore Won the Toss: Lahore Disabled 242-7 in 20 Overs. Muhammad Shahbaz 86 in 40 (4×10, 6×3), Muhammad Safdar 35 in 22 balls (4×4). Shoukat Ali (OS) 2-28. Azad Kashmir Disabled 82-10 in 15.5 Overs. Muhammad Aslam 29 in 25 (4×4, 6×1), Asghar Ali 13 in 15 balls (4×2). Abdullah Ejaz (LMF) 3-7, Muhammad Zohaib (OB) 2-32. Man of the Match Shahbaz (Lahore). 3rd Match at Pindi Stadium Group “D” Peshawar Won the Toss: Pindi Disabled 124-9 in 15 Overs. Kashif Javed 33 in 23 balls (4×4, 6×1), Sajjad Khan 30 in 18 balls (4×4, 6×1). Osama (SLA) 3-19, Fayyaz Ahmed (SLA) 3-28. Peshawar Disabled 126-3 in 12.5 Overs. Wajid Alam 63 not out in 38 balls (4×5, 6×3), Azhar Ali 31 in 21 balls (4×4, 6×1). —APP