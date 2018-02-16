Peshawar, Islamabad in National Disabled T20 semis

Islamabad

Peshawar and Islamabad will face each other in the second semifinal of the 6th National Disabled Twenty-20 Cricket Championship on Friday at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

Peshawar with 6 points from group “D” won all their three matches while Islamabad with 5 points won two and washout one match as the group champion they qualify for the second semi final of the Championship.

Summarized score: In the 1st Match at Diamond Cricket Ground Group “C” Sialkot won the toss and invited Peshawar to bat first.

Peshawar Disabled 213-7 in 20 Overs. Adeel Khan 87 in 38 balls (4×12, 6×4), Wajid Alam 38 in 31 balls (4×2, 6×3), Captain Nihar Alam 31* in 18 balls (4×1, 6×2). Najam-ul-Hassan (RMF) 1-18.

Sialkot Disabled 166-allout in 19.5 Overs. Ali Raza 64 in 40 balls (4×2, 6×6), Najam-ul-Hassan 33 in 20 balls (4×2, 6×3). Abdullah (OB) 3-10, Fayyaz Ahmed (SLA) 3-41.

Man of the Match Adeel Khan Ali (Peshawar). In the 2nd match at National Cricket Ground Group “D” Fata won the toss and invited Azad Kashmir to bat first.

Azad Kashmir Disabled 77-allout in 16.4 Overs. Muhammad Aslam 26 in 35 balls (4×2, 6×1). Umer Ayaz (SLA) 5-23, Muhammad Ullah (RLS) 2-9, Asad Shanwari (SLA) 2-12. Fata Disabled 79-0 in 6 Overs. Shair Ali Afridi 45* in 25 balls (4×9), Asad Shanwari 17* in 11 balls. Man of the Match Umer Hayat (Fata). In the 3rd Match at Diamond Cricket Ground Group “D” Abbotabad won the toss and batted first. Abbotabad Disabled 154-allout in 20 Overs. Latif Ullah 45 in 33 balls (4×2), Awal Khan 39 in 33 balls (6×2), Muhammad Faisal 15 in 15 ball (4×3). Bilal Azeem (RMF) 3-22, Abdul Jabbar (LMF) 2-15, Muhammad Yaseen (Ram) 1-15.—APP