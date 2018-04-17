Peshawar gets Ist position in recovery of arms

Peshawar

Peshawar achieved first position, Abbottabad second and Lakki Marwat 3rd position in the recovery of arms and ammunitions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, said a comparative statement of KP police here Monday.

In recovery of narcotics, District Mansehra got 1st, Peshawar 2nd and Nowshera 3rd position respectively. In the seizure of Proclaimed Offenders, Peshawar got 1st, Mardan 2nd and Charsadda 3rd position, says a police statement.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed better performance against arms, Narcotics and Proclaimed Offenders during the 1st quarter of the current year.—APP