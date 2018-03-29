Peshawar Expo Center to be completed this year

Islamabad

Federal government has expedited work on construction of Expo Center in Peshawar to facilitate traders and business community of the province. A spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry told Radio Pakistan that the expo center will be completed at a cost of rupees two point five billion by the end of this year. The spokesman said the expo center will comprise a convention Center and two exhibition halls with necessary facilities. The expo centre will enhance trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian States besides promoting business activities and creation of jobs in the province.—APP