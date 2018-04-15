Peshawar Cricket Season-II begins today

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Peshawar Cricket Season-II is going to start from today in Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar will inaugurate the tournament. The tournament is an initiative of the provincial government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa with an objective to bring the sport back to Pakistan.

Owner of Dhamial Thunder Asif Iqbal told Pakistan Observer that 12 teams would be participating in 18 days long tournament. All ten teams expect Dhamial Thunder and Kashmir Kings belong to Khyber Puktunkhwa while Dhamial Thunder represents Rawalpindi Division while Kashmir Kings to represent Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that as per rules and regulations, all 12 teams had been divided into three pools and every team would play three matches each.

After group matches, six teams will confront each other in knock out phase and only three teams will enter in the final stage where rules related to Pakistan Supper League (PSL) will apply.