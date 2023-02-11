Peshawar court judge sacked after pleading guilty of bribery charges

MARDAN – A Peshawar district and sessions court judge Syed Asghar Shah has been sacked after being found guilty of bribery. Shah’s dismissals followed a thorough investigation by the Peshawar High Court into allegations of corruption.

An order issued by Peshawar High Court Registrar Inamullah Khan said officials started disciplinary proceedings against Asghar Shah under the KP Government Servants Rules 2011.

It was learnt that an officer started an inquiry, and Mr. Shah was served with a show cause notice. He responded with a written reply and even appeared at the hearing. He however failed to defend himself in both written reply and during the hearing.

The order issued by PHC Registrar cited “On the strength of material available on record, the accused officer has been found guilty of corruption, enumerated in Rule 2(1)(g)(1)(Iv)(v)(vi), inefficiency and misconduct enumerated in Rule 2(1)(1)(1)00 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011.”

It maintained that Mr. Shah has been dismissed from his services under rule 4(1)(0)(1v) with immediate effect.

Besides sacking the district and sessions court judge, an amount to the tune of Rs15 million would be recovered from him within the meanings of Rule-4(S) of the KP Government Servants Rules, 2011.