Peshawar BRT system to be completed in 8 months: Khattak

After resignation of top officials of TransPeshawar responsible for completion of Bus Rapid Transit system, launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday said the project would complete soon regardless. Talking to the media here, Khattak said the project was to be completed in six months but would now be launched in eight months.

Moreover, buses bought for the system would arrive in June. Regarding dismissal of TransPeshawar’s CEO, the chief minister said he was removed over delay in inauguration of the BRT system. Khattak said he asked Durrani to expedite work on the project but all in vain. Speaking about the project, Khattak said they prepared structure of the project for Rs29 billion, whereas, the Punjab government did so at a cost of Rs32 billion.

The KP chief minister said they would also not subsidise the BRT system like Punjab government was doing, claiming that BRT system in Peshawar would run on profit for the next 10 years.—INP