Peshawar blast: US, China extend ‘deepest condolences’ to families of victims

The United States and China have extended “deepest condolences” to the families of victims who fell prey to the heinous act of terrorism in Peshawar on Monday.

The death toll from the Peshawar Police Lines blast that ripped the sky of the provincial capital on Monday afternoon neared 100 on Tuesday as the rescue operation recovered more bodies from the debris.

In a statement on Twitter, the US embassy in Islamabad on Monday extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the horrific attack.

“The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of terrorism,” the statement further said.

Quote-tweeting the statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while extending his condolences, said that terrorism for any reason at any place is “indefensible”.

Worshipers at a mosque in Peshawar endured a horrific attack today, which killed and injured many. Terrorism for any reason at any place is indefensible. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. https://t.co/bPvvcKdwfN — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 30, 2023

Similarly, the Chinese embassy also said that it “strongly” condemned the terrorist attack at the mosque in the provincial capital.