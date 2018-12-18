Peshawar beats Islamabad in National T-20 cup

Peshawar Region won the National T20 cricket cup match against Islamabad regions by three wickets after a thrilling contest on the 8th day of the tournament.

The match played at Multan cricket stadium on Monday in which Peshawar region won the toss and elected to field first.

Islamabad team scored 135 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Abid Ali was the highest scorer with 47 runs.

Sajid Khan and Waqas Maqsood of Peshawar team took two wickets each.

Peshawar Region chased the target at the loss of seven wickets after a thrilling contest till the last ball of the match. Saad Ali remain top scorer for scoring 43 runs and Muhammad Waqas scored 41 runs.Ahmed Bashir of Islamabad team took three wickets and Sohail Khan took two wickets.

Muhammad Waqas of Peshawar Region was declared man of the match.—APP

