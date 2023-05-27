Peshawar, Bannu, Swat Green record wins in PM ‘Youth Talent Hunt Hockey League’

Peshawar Region, Bannu and Swat Green Regions recorded victories on the second day of the ongoing Prime Minister (PM) ‘Youth Talent Hunt Men Hockey League’ being played here at historical Islamia College University Hockey Ground on Fri-day.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia College Uni-versity Professor Dr Gul Majeed Khan graced the occasion as chief guest.

Director General (DG) of Sports and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and Coor-dinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Bahre Karam Assistant Registrar Shabbir Khan, Director Distance Studies Dr Noor Zada, Director Sports Islamia Col-lege University Ali Hoti, Secretary KP Hockey Association Hidayat Ullah Khan, international hockey players including Waqas Ahmad, Zia Ur Rehman Benori, international hockey umpire Haroon Rashid, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present on this occasion and witnessed the thrill-packed matches.

Before the start of the matches, the chief guests were introduced to the teams. A total of six teams, two from Swat Regions including Swat Greens and Swat White, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, and Hazara are taking part in the League organized by the Di-rectorate of Sports University of Peshawar.

In the first match, Swat Green stunned a strong Mardan team by 2-1. Mardan took the lead in the 13th minute through inside right Aimal Khan on the field attempt. After taking the lead, Mardan kept up the pressure to double the lead and they got three easy goal-scoring chances besides taking two con-secutive penalty corners but all in vain.

On the other hand, the Swat Green front line made some good attacking moves as a result it was in the 23rd minute when Shamsher Ali tied the tally 1-1 by scoring a beautiful goal from the top of the D circle before dodging three defenders. —APP