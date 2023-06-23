Peshawar, Bajaur, Orakzai recorded victories against their respective rivals in the Tug-of-War in Inter-Madrasas Games being played on different venues across the provincial capital here on Thursday. Director of Sports Merged Areas Pir Abdullah Shah witnessed the thrilling matches. In the Tug of War event played at Qayyum Sports Complex Pe-shawar sub-division defeated Orakzai by 2-1 in a thrilling match. Orakzai won the first pull and on the other hand, Peshawar after leveling the tally 1-1, came back strongly and won two consecutive at-tempts to move ahead.

In the other matches, Lakki Marwat sub-division defeated the Kohat sub-division by 2-0 while Bajaur also recorded a victory against the Bannu sub-division. Now Bajaur, Peshawar, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu took berth into the semi-finals. In the football event being played at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium District Mohmand over-powered the strong Tank team by 2-1 in a thrilling match. —APP