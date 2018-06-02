Peshawar airport closed for repair

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport was shut down on Thursday for large body airplanes till June 4 due to repair work being done on the taxi-way.

According to an airport official, the repair work was necessary as the taxiway had become ‘puffy’ due to extreme heat.

To fix the ‘puffiness’, the official said, the facility has been partially closed for usage for the next five days and will resume routine operations by June 5.

As a result, between now and June 4, the flights that were to take off from or land in Peshawar will instead have to be taken from the newly con-structed Islamabad International Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that pas-sengers of affected flights are being informed on the contact numbers they had provided at the time of booking.

A CAA official also offered his apologies to pas-sengers for any inconvenience that the temporary closure of the airport may have caused to them.