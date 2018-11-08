PESCO transfers several SDOs

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

In order to ensure provision of better facilities to the Customers, Peshawar Electricity Supply Company ( PESCO) has issued transfer & posting orders of several SDOs (BPS-17). According to details, Muhammad Usman has been posted as SDO Ghari Habib Ullah. While Zafar Iqbal has been posted as Resident Engineer 132 KV D I Khan Grid Station.

Likewise Saleem Nawaz has been posted as Resident Engineer 132 KV Tank Grid Station. Chief Executive PESCO has directed the above officers to work with zeal, spirit and must discharge their duties with devotion and honesty.

