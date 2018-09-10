PESCO starts crackdown against kunda mafia

DI Khan

PESCO started crackdown against Kunda Mafia in the jurisdiction of Gomal and Cantt Police Stations, Dera Ismail Khan and arrested seven alleged thief by registering case against them. This was stated by SDO Ruler Shoukat Ullah Khan Mehsud while talking to media men. He said the Sub-Division Ruler areas including Daraban, Al-Karam City, Qureahi Square, Professor Colony, and Rehman Colony and arrested seven persons using direct Kunda’s.

The PESCO officials also seized wires and other items used in direct Kunda. Shoukat Ullah Khan disclosed that they have registered cases against alleged persons using electricity with direct Kunda comprising Ali Rehman, Iqbal, Hamayun and Abdulllah in the Cantt Police Station while Haji Razam Khan, Abid Ullah, and Ali Marjan were charged in Gomal University. The police have arrested all and cases have already been registered for further investigation.

It was reported earlier that the National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) took notice of an illegal power network operating in Goth Allah Bakhsh and sought explanation from a representative of the network through a letter. Reportedly, the illegal network was identified by K-Electric (KE) last year. The network was found to be involved in distributing and reselling electricity to the consumers in violation of the law.—APP