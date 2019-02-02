PESCO recovers millions from defaulters; remove illegal hooks

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

On the directions of Chief Executive Peshawar Elecrtic Supply Company (PESCO), the teams of PESCO Task Force continued actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues throughout the Province.

The Task Force of Bannu-1 Division Friday disconnected power supply from 4 distribution transformers due to non-payment of Rs 2.89m, while 33 direct hooks removed and Rs 0.05m recovered from defaulters. Similarly, Task Force of Bannu -2 division disconnected power supply from 4 transformers due to nonpayment while 5 meters were replaced and 22 illegal hooks removed.

The Task Force of Tank division disconnected power supply from 5 transformers, removed 22 direct hooks and recovered Rs 0.34m from defaulters while 6 meters were installed and 4 FIRs lodged.

The Task Force of Karak division removed 11 direct hooks, recovered Rs 0.35m from defaulters and disconnected electricity supply from 3 distribution points due to nonpayment of Rs 0.47m. 10 meters were installed to curb direct hooks.

Similarly Task Force of Rural Division DIKhan in the area of Mandra Sub Division removed 15 direct hooks and recovered Rs 0.58m from defaulters. The Lakki Division teams recovered Rs 1.25m from defaulters.

The PESCO has warned illegal consumers and defaulters to stop power pilferage in order to avoid inconvenience.

