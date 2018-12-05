Pesco issues load shedding schedule

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday issued a load shedding plane for Pesco sub division Khanpur owing to the upgradation of electricity feeders at Suraj Gali and reconditioning work of 11000 Kilowatt High Tension line. According to the PESCO Schedule details, for Shadi, Khanpur and Suraj Gali Pesco would close the electricity feeder for 9 days during the month of December. Pesco chief also issued the schedule to the commissioner Hazara division and pesco authorities.

On the special directives of Federal Minister for Water and Power Omer Ayub Khan Wapda has approved funds for the upgradation of the feeders in Pesco sub division Khanpur to eradicate the low voltage issue, un scheduled load shedding and breakage of the transmission line which was also a huge problem for the wapda linemen.

