Pesco holds open Katcheries

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

On the directions of Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, open katcheris are being held by the Pesco field formations through out Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. Political and social circles hailed the arrangements of these open katcheries and extended their support and co operation to Pesco staff.

In this connection an open katchri of Peshawar circle was held by SDO Warsak-2 sub division Khalid Khan at Kaneza Pajagi Peshawar. A large number of people attended the open katchery. The problems of consumers heard, discussed and solved on the spot. On this occasion several new connections were provided.

Share on: WhatsApp