PESCO employees protest

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

On the call of All Pakistan Hydro Electric Union of Pakistan Electricity Corporation, employees and staff of PESCO Hazara division took out procession from main WAPDA office at college road and ended in front of press club here on Wednesday.

Fourteen-point charter of demand was presented by the president Hazara Circle Jamil Akhtar Tanoli who had demanded that beside the fulfilment of their demands, the practical shape to the orders of the Prime Minister for the Hazara Electric Supply Corporation to be given.

Jamil Tanoli said that total loss suffered by PESCO were 4 billions and allegedly 2 billions loss was marked to Hazara Circle which is highly un-justice with the Hazara Region where the recovery is hundred percent and line losses are at meager scale.

Among their major demands, he demanded for the increase of workers especially in meter reading section and to fill the shortage of staff in different sections as due to shortage of staff where ban is imposed for the fresh recruitment is badly suffering the performance of the staff for which he demanded the early lifting of ban and also demanded that instead of making appointments on political basis, sons of the employees to be adjusted against the vacant seats.

Jamil Tanoli also demanded the increase of Danger Allowance with upgradation of meter readers and also asked the authorities to establish schools at every circle level so the poor employees can get their kids admitted in the schools and colleges as in some parts, WAPDA has established schools and colleges where kids of the employees get education on low fee and charges which they are unable to pay off in private schools.