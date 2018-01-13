PESCO chief asks staff to improve efficiency

Peshawar

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Engineer Shabir Ahmad Friday expressed annoyance over poor performance of sub divisions with increased line losses and asked either to improve efficiency or be ready to face punishment.

Addressing PESCO Officers at Abbottabad, Shabir Ahmed said that this lethargy on part of PESCO staff is absolutely unacceptable and intolerable. If such officers are unable to reduce line losses and enhance recovery they will have to face the consequences. All Chief Engineers, all SEs and all PESCO’s field Officers were present on this occasion. Chief Executive said that teams comprising Ministry of Energy.—APP