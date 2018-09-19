PES responds to 846 accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 846 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in the province during the last 24 hours.

In the RTCs, eight people died whereas 943 were injured. Out of the injured, 574 were seriously injured whereas 361 minor injured were treated on the spot.

The statistics show that 208 accide1nts were reported in Lahore with 216 victims, 67 in Faisalabad with 73 injured and 68 in Multan with 74 victims. According to data, 663 motorcycles, 119 rickshaws, 82 cars, 47 vans, 19 buses, 26 trucks and 106 other vehicles besdes slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.—APP

