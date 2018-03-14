PES provides service to 651 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) or Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to 651 victims of 914 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

The statistics show that 223 accidents were reported in Lahore with 227 victims, 95 in Faisalabad with 110 injured and 61 in Multan with 72 victims.

According to the data, 751 motorbikes, 132 auto rickshaws, 69 motorcars, 49 vans, 9 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents. Rescue-1122 staffers shifted all injured to different hospitals of the province.—APP

