PES provides emergency services to 676 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), generally called Rescue 1122, provided emergency services to 676 victims of 876 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service statistics show that 220 accidents were reported in Lahore with 212 victims, 87 in Faisalabad with 99 injured and 75 in Multan with 93 victims.

According Punjab Emergency Service data, 750 motorbikes, 123 auto-rickshaws, 81 motorcars, 44 vans, 10 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 118 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the said road accidents.

Rescue 1122 staffers shifted all injured to different hospitals of the province.