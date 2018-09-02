PES provides emergency service to 871 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency services to 871 victims of 1001 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

The statistics show that 196 accidents were reported in Lahore with 184 victims, 71 in Faisalabad with 83 injured and 68 in Multan with 79 victims.

According to data, 732 motorcycles, 120 rickshaws, 732 cars, 50 vans, 13 buses, 29 trucks and 102 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

