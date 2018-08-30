PES provides emergency service to 861 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency services to 861 victims of 781 accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

The statistics show that 191 accidents were reported in Lahore with 195 victims, 66 in Faisalabad with 78 injured and 56 in Gujranwala with 56 victims.

According to the data, 662 motorbikes, 92 auto rickshaws, 68 motorcars, 35 vans, 8 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.—APP

