PES provides emergency service to 659 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency services to 659 victims of 915 accidents in the province during last 24 hours.

The statistics show that 213 accidents were reported in Lahore with 245 victims, 91 in Faisalabad with 114 injured and 69 in Multan with 76 victims.

According to the data, 716 motorbikes, 139 auto rickshaws, 81 motorcars, 41 vans, 15 passenger buses, 40 trucks and 102 other types of vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents. The Rescue 1122 shifted all the injured to different hospitals of the province.—APP

