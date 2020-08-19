PES DG praises rescuers

Dr Rizwan Naseer, Director General Punjab Emergency Service (PES) paid rich tribute to rescuers and all humanitarian workers on World Humanitarian Day which takes place every year on 19th of August.

He said these humanitarian workers are real heroes of any society as they sacrifice their time, efforts and even risk their lives to provide support to the people affected by any accidents, emergencies, and disasters in any country.

DG Rescue Punjab said all human beings deserve respect, dignity, and right to timely emergency care without any discrimination in case of any emergency or disaster.

Humanitarianism drives people to save lives and alleviate suffering and serving humanity is a great virtue and it should be performed with full commitment and dedication.

He expressed these views in a meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Wednesday.