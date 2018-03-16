PES DG meets new rescuers

City Reporter

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), or Rescue-1122, Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer held a meeting with newly recruited 945 rescuers for all districts and tehsils of Punjab at Emergency Services Academy, here on Thursday.

He thanked FMSP Hanzala Malik for providing technical assistance and training by Glasgow Fire Service for establishment of Modern Fire Service of Rescue-1122 in Punjab.

He said the Punjab Emergency Service had provided emergency care to over 5.5 million victims of emergencies across the province without any discrimination since ints inception.