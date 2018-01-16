Pervez Rashid declares Ch Nisar ‘hypocrite’

ISLAMABAD: Former Information Minister Pervez Rashid on Tuesday declared ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar as hypocrite, saying that he contested an election without electoral symbol ‘lion’ and badly faced defeat.

Harsh words have continued to be exchanged between both as Rashid lashed out at Nisar over his recent remarks, claiming that Dawn leaks will expose former information minister.

Pervez Rashid said that he is actually a hypocrite who does things contrary to his statements.

Earlier, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had censured Pervez Rashid by saying that a politician who did not contest for a councilor’s election is acting as if he is the ‘chief minister of the party’.

The former interior minister said that he does not deem it necessary to respond to ridiculous statements of any lawmaker.

Nisar said former premier Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should order for release of Dawn Leaks report. He warned that actions of the lawmaker would be clear once the report is made public.

Earlier, Rasheed in his recent interview alleged that during the Dawn Leaks scandal, “someone wanted my ouster and Nisar wanted to win his approval.”

In response to the former information minister’s allegations, Nisar said: “he doesn’t seem it fit to respond to a man who is ‘barely in the party’.

Orignally published by INP