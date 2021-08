Observer Report Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf as new Central Punjab president. The notification is likely to be issued within the next few days.

Pervez Ashraf said, “I am thankful to my leadership who reposed confidence in me and I will perform according to the expectations of my leadership.”The former PM said that he was a party worker and his party always trusted him.