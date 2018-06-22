Pervez Musharraf resigns as chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League

ISLAMABAD : Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has resigned as chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

APML president Dr Mohammad Amjad told private TV channel on Friday that Musharraf has sent his resignation to the Election Commission of Pakistan. It was no longer possible for the former president to run the party from abroad, said the party leader.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission rejected Musharraf’s nomination papers for NA-1 Chitral, after the Supreme Court withdrew its conditional approval for the former ruler to file nomination papers for the upcoming general election after he failed to appear before the court.

Sources said that the party has sent a formal request to the ECP notifying about the change in its chairmanship. Musharraf, despite his resignation, will remain the supremo of APML, they added.

Musharraf founded APML in 2010. Despite the party announcing boycott of the 2013 election just days before the balloting, two of its candidates still contested and won two seats from Chitral.

The retired general was barred from contesting the 2013 election due to cases registered against him.