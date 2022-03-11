Pervez Khattak’s brother Liaquat joins JUI-F

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak’s brother and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Liaquat Khattak and his son Ahad Khattak on Thursday formally joined Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F as the Opposition mounted pressure on the government.

Liaquat Khattak made the announcement that he, his son, and other people are joining the party during a joint press conference with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad. Talking to journalists, Fazl welcomed Khattak to the party and said that their family had expressed no-confidence in the government’s leadership, taking a jibe at the defence minister.

“The captain (Imran Khan) says he is a player and knows how to counter [problems]. You received funding from India, US, and Israel. You will suffer the same fate as Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani,” he said a day after Imran Khan lashed out at him.

“If you want to compete with me on a level playing field, then come out in the open,” the JUI-F chief said.

He further said that Imran Khan acted on American agenda and delayed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan’s true face and reality has been exposed and asked the government not to threat opposition as they can also fight back.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, met Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday at his residence in Islamabad.