Pervez Khattak submits unconditional apology in offensive language

ISLAMABAD : Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Wednesday submitted an unconditional apology in Election Commission of Pakistan over the use of offensive language during rallies for General Elections 2018.

The written reply has sought pardon from ECP in the matter. Chief Election Commissioner inquired from Khattak’s lawyer, “Have you heard your client’s statement?”

“Whatever he said was unintentional. ECP had issued notice on July 19 but did not mentioned the speech,” he replied.

The court also played the clip of Khattak’s speech pointed out by ECP.

Following the verbal outburst, the ECP had directed to hold back the election results of Khattak in case of his victory.

Notices over the use of foul language were also issued to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, former National Assembly (NA) speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman.

In a letter to ECP, Khan assured of not using offensive language during election campaigns.

Sadiq’s prior reply was rejected and the ECP directed him to submit another one coupled with an affidavit.

ECP has also summoned reply from Fazlur Rehman along with affidavit in the case

