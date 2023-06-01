Pervez Khattak steps down from PTI leadership role

ISLAMABAD – Former federal minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday said he was standing down as the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KPK chapter.

Amid the reports of his arrest, Khattak appeared in a sudden presser where he announced to step down from his party leadership role, while he also condemned May 9 violent protests.

Earlier, it was reported that Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak were apprehended. Local media reported that the former defence minister and ex-National Assembly speaker arrived in the federal capital from Peshawar, and the duo was held. Meanwhile, the two senior leaders were moved to an undisclosed location.

The recent development occurred as PTI President and close aid of Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi was detained in the provincial capital in a graft case.