Pervez Khattak refuses to admit K-P police’s failure in arresting Asma’s killer

PESHAWAR : Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak hung up on a TV anchors when asked about the updates he has regarding the Asma murder case.

Twenty hours have passed since a video of the young woman, Asma, surfaced on social media. Arrests have yet to be made and K-P CM was asked about the inaction. After expressing anger at the TV channel and defending the police inaction, he hung up.

The young woman was a medical student who was shot dead in Kohat reportedly on the pretext of refusing a marriage proposal, police said on Sunday. In her initial statement given at the hospital, Asma had identified Mujahid Afridi as the person who had fired at her. The video of her saying the name of the shooter was shared and has gone viral on social media.

According to the Kohat Development Authority police, Asma, a third-year student at a medical college in Abbottabad, had come to see her family in Kohat during session break when the incident happened.

A case has been registered against Mujahid Afridi under Section 324 and 302 of Pakistan Penal Code. “Police are carrying out raids to arrest the prime suspect,” he added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family have informed police that the suspect is a relative of local PTI leader. The suspect wanted to marry Asma and was putting pressure on the family to accept the proposal, said police.

The anchor and the Peshawar bureau chief of a private television channel asked him about why no action has been taken as yet. Khattak expressed anger at the questions, maintained that the people of K-P are happy with them.

According to the K-P CM, such incidents are common in Pakistan and will keep happening. He added that “blind murders happen in America, too”.

When asked about the influence enjoyed by the alleged killer, Khattak said that no one will be pardoned if they have done something wrong. However, he added, he has to build institutions and cannot spend all his time in looking into these cases that are frequent.

“You [media personnel] have been sleeping but these cases have always been happening,” he said. “The people are with us and we just care about what they think of us.”

Orignally published by NNI