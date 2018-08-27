Pervez Khattak assumes charge as defence minister

RAWALPINDI : Pervez Khattak on Monday has assumed the charge as Minister for Defence.

The newly Minister was welcomed by Defence Secretary Lt. General (Retd) Ikram Ul Haq at Ministry of Defence, Rawalpindi today.

Defence Minister held introductory meeting with the senior officers of the Ministry. He was also briefed about the role and functions of Ministry and its allied organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that the Armed Forces of the country would be strengthened, in terms of resources and equipment, so as to make defence of the country impregnable.

Earlier on August 20, the 16 members’ federal cabinet was sworn in at the President House.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the cabinet members.

The ceremony was attended by the prime minister, along with other dignitaries.

