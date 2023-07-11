LAHORE – The Banking Court of Lahore has approved the bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after his arrest.

The court has ordered former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to submit a surety bond worth Rs. 5 lakh.

Banking Court Judge Aslam Gondal while delivering the verdict said that the FIA had adopted an attitude of non-cooperation, despite the court order, the FIA did not produce the records.

It may be noted that the FIA has registered a case against Parvez Elahi, who was arrested by the FIA in a money laundering case after his release from jail on June 26.

In the recent past in the money laundering case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the court had issued notices to the parties and sought answers.

The bail application of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the money laundering case filed by FIA in the Banking Court was heard on post-arrest bail.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s lawyer pleaded with the court that no investigation was required of my client, the court should order his release on bail, the court issued notices to the parties till July 5, and sent the former chief minister to jail on judicial remand.